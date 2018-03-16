Breaking Down Every UEFA Champions League Quarter-Final Tie

1 of 4

Barcelona's round-of-16 clash with Chelsea looks as though it played out rather simply if you glance at the scoresheet—4-1 on aggregate, and 3-0 at the Camp Nou—but the reality is that for long spells in both legs they seemed the least comfortable team on the pitch.

It's sparked theories that, Lionel Messi aside, they're a little ordinary and shouldn't be considered the monster we've long feared.

Whether this is accurate or not likely won't be revealed until the semi-final stage. Roma were the second-best draw possible after Sevilla for most, but for Barca, they might well be the ideal matchup.

Eusebio Di Francesco's men can be a little slow and ponderous in midfield, which will suit the Catalans. Daniele De Rossi's only become more rash with age, and he'll be looking after the zone Messi now operates in—that could be a grim watch for Giallorossi fans.

Roma will have to commit their wingers back to help defend the flanks in the same way Chelsea did, and in Diego Perotti and Cengiz Under, they at least have two ferociously hard workers who will pull their weight.

Whether Alessandro Florenzi and Aleksandar Kolarov can deal with Andres Iniesta and Ousmane Dembele, though, is another question entirely.

Key Battle: De Rossi vs. Messi

Prediction: Barcelona ease through