Arsenal to Offer Mohamed Elneny a New Deal Amid Jack Wilshere Contract Rumours

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Arsenal have reportedly decided to hand Mohamed Elneny a new contract at the Emirates Stadium but remain at an impasse with Jack Wilshere in talks over a new deal.

According to the Mirror's Darren Lewis, Arsenal were open to selling the Egypt international last summer, but after Francis Coquelin's sale to Valencia in January, they are eager to keep him and want to extend his stay past 2020.

The 25-year-old is largely utilised as a squad player for the Gunners—he has made 26 appearances in all competitions this season but only nine have come in the Premier League.

He's an excellent asset, though. The midfielder isn't known for being flashy, and goals and assists aren't a big part of his game, but he's a reliable performer who does the basics well.

Elneny's distribution is accurate—he has completed 94 per cent of his attempted passes in the Premier League this season, per Squawka—and he also brings a great deal of energy and an impressive work rate.

Football writer James McNicholas was impressed with his showing in Arsenal's recent 3-0 win over Watford, particularly as he displayed more penetrative passing than usual:

Mark Mann-Bryans of the Press Association and football writer Philippe Auclair also lauded the midfielder's performance:

Elneny perhaps deserves a greater chance to contribute than he has received this term, but even if he remains a squad player at the Emirates Stadium, his skills mean he's worth having around. Therefore, a new deal is shrewd business from the Gunners.

It's understandable Arsenal want to tie Wilshere down with his contract up at the end of the season given he has rediscovered his form and fitness this year.

But it's equally understandable the Gunners' offer includes a pay cut given the England international's struggles with injuries over the years. However, Wilshere wants more than the £110,000 weekly wage being put on the table.

Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

He has also turned down some appearance-based incentives, which would have seen his salary increase incrementally as he completed blocks of 10, 15 or 20 matches without spending time on the sidelines.

Wilshere has been linked with Everton, but the Gunners believe he is far from the only name on the Toffees' wishlist and that his options are somewhat limited if he does not sign a new deal.

That could be the case if the playmaker is reluctant to leave the Premier League, as the Daily Mail's Sami Mokbel indicated.

Unless one of the other top-six sides were to take an unlikely gamble on him, the Toffees—aside from perhaps Leicester City—are as high as Wilshere could aim for by remaining in England. So if that move does not materialise, he could be set to take a significant step down.