Champions League Draw 2017-18: Schedule of Dates for Quarter-Final Fixtures

Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

Defending champions Real Madrid will take on Juventus in the 2017-18 UEFA Champions League quarter-finals in a repeat of last year's final.

The draw for the last eight took place on Friday and saw Manchester City pitted against Liverpool in a fascinating all-English tie.

Barcelona were drawn against Roma, and Bayern Munich will face Sevilla.

Here is the draw result in full:

Barcelona vs. Roma

Sevilla vs. Bayern Munich

Juventus vs. Real Madrid

Liverpool vs. Manchester City

The first legs will be played on April 3 and April 4, and the second legs will be played on April 10 and 11.

Real's clash with Juve and Liverpool versus City are undoubtedly the headline ties of the quarter-final draw.

Los Blancos are aiming to win their third Champions League title in a row, but Juve will be out for revenge after being thrashed 4-1 by Zinedine Zidane's side in 2017's final at Cardiff's Principality Stadium.

If recent precedent is anything to go by, both legs of City and Liverpool's contest could be barnstorming.

Chris Brunskill Ltd/Getty Images

The Reds were crushed 5-0 by City at the Etihad Stadium back in September but then became the first (and still only) side to beat Pep Guardiola's Sky Blues in the 2017-18 Premier League in a 4-3 classic at Anfield in January.

Barca will likely be happy to have avoided some of the bigger names left in the draw but Roma still pose a significant threat to the Blaugrana's ambitions to go all the way this season.

Most notably the Giallorossi have yet to concede a goal at home this season in the Champions League, so Barcelona may need to get the job done at the Camp Nou if they are to advance.

Bayern are the club likely to be the happiest with their draw as Sevilla are the weakest side left in the tournament.

They ousted Manchester United in the last 16 so should not be taken lightly. But the Red Devils were very poor in both legs against Sevilla and an in-form Bayern should have more than enough to reach the semi-finals.