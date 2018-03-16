Filipe Luis Could Miss World Cup After Leg Fracture in UEFA Europa League Tie

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Atletico Madrid left-back Filipe Luis could reportedly miss the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia after fracturing his leg in Thursday's UEFA Europa League second leg clash against Lokomotiv Moscow.

The Brazil international had to be stretchered off just after the hour as Atleti beat Lokomotiv 5-1 in Moscow on Thursday to win their last-16 tie 8-1 on aggregate.

Per the Associated Press, the 32-year-old underwent tests on Friday that confirmed the fracture in his lower leg. While Atleti have not confirmed how long he is expected to be out for, it is likely to be a minimum of six weeks.

Spanish football writer Dermot Corrigan believes it is unlikely Luis will play again until the 2018-19 campaign:

Brazilian football writer Robbie Blakeley also predicted the former Chelsea player will miss the World Cup:

Luis had been included in the Brazil squad for upcoming friendlies against Russia (March 23) and Germany (March 27).

There is now no chance of him appearing in those fixtures, while Selecao manager Tite will have to find full-back cover in preparation for a World Cup campaign without Luis.

Brazil's opening World Cup match is against Switzerland in Rostov-on-Don on June 17. Their other Group E opponents are Costa Rica and Serbia.