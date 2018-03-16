Mariano Diaz Hopeful of 'Incredible' Real Madrid Return, Talks Los Blancos Exit

JEFF PACHOUD/Getty Images

Lyon striker Mariano Diaz has revealed he would relish the possibility of returning to Real Madrid, having left them last summer.

Per AS, he said during an interview on Spanish radio: "I have a five-year contract at Lyon but going back to Madrid would be incredible, although at the time I decided that the best thing was to leave the club."

The 24-year-old netted 32 goals in 43 games for Real Madrid Castilla but was handed just 14 first-team appearances for Los Blancos.

Despite scoring five goals in that time, which comprised a total of just 302 minutes, he was sold to Lyon, where he replaced Alexandre Lacazette.

Diaz cost the French side just €8 million, with no buyback clause in place for Real to engineer a return to the Santiago Bernabeu.

The striker has enjoyed his first season at Lyon, notching 19 goals and six assists in all competitions. Goal shared an example of one of his impressive efforts:

Diaz offers a strong, physical presence up front who can hold the ball up or get in behind defences, and he's a potent threat on the ground or in the air.

Goal's Robin Bairner believes in light of his form this season, Real may regret his departure:

For such a small fee he was a bargain for Lyon, and he could have also been useful in the Spanish capital this season with Real lacking depth up front following the departure of Alvaro Morata.

Diaz may look at Morata's return to Madrid for inspiration that he may one day do the same, though with the Chelsea striker, Real had included a buyback clause. Exercising the clause made the deal much more straightforward for the Spanish giants, and ensured they only paid €10 million more than they received for him to bring him back.

Even after just one season with Lyon, it's likely Diaz's value has increased by significantly more than that, so he won't be cheap if Real or any other side approach him this summer.

It could still happen for him at some point, though, particularly if he continues to impress at a time when Karim Benzema is struggling for goals—he has scored just eight in 33 appearances this season—and Cristiano Ronaldo is now 33 years old.