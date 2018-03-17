Best Players Available at Each Position After 1st Week of Free Agency

0 of 9

The first wave of NFL free agency is over. Outside of late cap casualties, the top players on the market have already been picked through and signed to megadeals.

If a team was hoping to land Kirk Cousins, Allen Robinson or Sammy Watkins, those dreams are over. Still, the second wave of free agency—a much cheaper one—can be even more valuable.

For example, the Seattle Seahawks' championship defense was based on the idea they could rush with just four defensive linemen while dropping seven defenders. Michael Bennett and Cliff Avril, their two most important linemen in that scheme, were second-wave free agents on the 2013 market.

The big-ticket players are no longer available, but hitting on cheaper players can benefit teams more in the long run. Diving into the remaining free-agency pool, we'll go through each position and discover which guys are Bennetts and Avrils in the 2018 class.