Most Surprising Early Moves of 2018 NFL Free Agency

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

The Surprise: Ndamukong Suh Released By Miami Dolphins

Why It's Surprising: In 2015, the Dolphins came to terms on a record six-year, $114 million deal for Suh that made him the highest paid defensive player in league history. On Wednesday, the Fins decided to tear up the defensive lineman's contract and move on after three years of employing the five-time Pro Bowler.

Instead of paying the 31-year-old a base salary of nearly $17 million and taking an approximate $26 million cap hit for the upcoming 2018 campaign, Miami decided to convert that former figure into cap space—and absorb the $9 million difference in dead money—in facilitating its free-agency moves. During his three years in South Beach, Suh recorded 108 tackles, 15.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.

Head coach Adam Gase made it clear he was looking to change the culture of Miami's locker room, a quest he began when he took over the helm in 2016, continued to mold last summer and is still working to accomplish this offseason. Gase called out his veteran leaders after a disappointing 2017 season, per Omar Kelly of the Sun-Sentinel:

"It's never going to be the way we really want it, the way we keep talking about it [being] until guys take control of this thing. There are a lot of things I can do to make things the way we need, but at the end of this [it's] on player accountability. We need our leaders to step up. We need them to be vocal. We need them to actually do their part in the leadership role."

This release made it readily apparent that Gase no longer felt Suh, who has never contributed to a playoff win in three postseason trips, had the potential to become a positive force in the locker room. The team also cut ties with three other veterans in the last few days, ridding itself of center Mike Pouncey—who was disgruntled after being denied a salary bump and requested his release—tight end Julius Thomas and linebacker Lawrence Timmons.

Suh has been involved in a number of unsportsmanlike incidents that made him the subject of heavy criticism. He earned a reputation as a dirty player—a description his peers agree with— not long after being selected No. 2 overall by the Detroit Lions in the 2010 draft. His antics often occurred in nationally televised games, spotlighting transgressions that ranged from his Thanksgiving Day stomp of Evan Dietrich-Smith in 2011 to an attempted choke on Ryan Mallett on Thursday Night Football this past season. Now that he's heading into the twilight of his career, Suh's problems are no longer worth the production.

Still, Miami could have benefitted from his presence on the field in 2018. He graded out as Pro Football Focus' fifth-best interior defensive lineman in the NFL, and there aren't many players who can generate as much pure power and control the line of scrimmage the way Suh can when he is locked in.

The three-time first-team All-Pro talent is almost certainly going to catch on with another team this offseason and contribute at a high level during the upcoming season. It's a tough loss, but ultimately the Dolphins probably made the right choice as they attempt to build a better locker room and get ready to compete this year for what would only be their third playoff appearance since 2002.