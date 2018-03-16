NFL Free Agents 2018: Rumors, Predictions for Upcoming Weekend of Free Agency

Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

With a lot of the big names during this free-agency period agreeing to terms with other teams, we somehow still head into the weekend with quite a few key pieces and players looking for work.

We've seen veteran wide receiver Jordy Nelson agree to terms with the Oakland Raiders on a two-year, $15 million deal, according to James Jones—yes, former teammate James Jones who is now with NFL Network.

But we also saw a deal get terminated.

After failing his physical with the team, the Baltimore Ravens will not take on wide receiver Ryan Grant and his four-year, $29 million contract is null and void, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Here, we're going to look at some players that still need homes but have rumors swirling around their head.

Crabtree to Visit Ravens

As mentioned above, the Raiders signed Nelson. In a subsequent move, they released wide receiver Michael Crabtree.

Well, his market didn't take long to take off.

We also touched on the Ravens voiding the contract of Grant, so they have a need at the position.

According to Schefter, the Ravens are bringing him in for a visit.

Looking around the league, there's probably no worse wide receiver depth chart than the Ravens.

They have John Brown, Chris Moore, Breshad Perriman and DeVier Posey.

There are a handful of great talents coming out of the NFL draft such as Calvin Ridley, Courtland Sutton, Christian Kirk and James Washington, but the Ravens could use a veteran in Crabtree who is a proven commodity and can still contribute to an NFL team.

Ravens general manager Ozzie Newsome should lock the door behind Crabtree and hammer out a deal.

Prediction: Baltimore Ravens

Patriots Hosting Hill

If there's one team that is known for not paying running backs, it's the New England Patriots.

During free agency, we saw their best running back in 2017, Dion Lewis, walk to greener pastures with the Tennessee Titans.

Now, the Patriots want to restock their backfield.

According to Field Yates of ESPN, the Patriots are bringing in Jeremy Hill for a visit.

Hill hasn't averaged over four yards per carry since his rookie year, though he did score 20 rushing touchdowns between 2015 and 2016.

If the Patriots cut ties with Mike Gillislee, Hill makes sense as a replacement for him as a short-yardage plodder who will score in the red zone (unlike Gillislee in 2017).

Also, 2018's running back draft class is absolutely loaded with talent.

Here are just a few names of many: Saquon Barkley, Nick Chubb, Derrius Guice, Ronald Jones II, Sony Michel, Rashaad Penny and Kalen Ballage.

Maybe they could bring Danny Woodhead in if they want to sign a free agent. Hill just isn't the right guy to fill in for Lewis.

Prediction: Seattle Seahawks

Suh Sets Up Two Visits

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, former Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh is ready to start his free-agency tour, beginning with the New Orleans Saints and Tennessee Titans.

Rapoport also noted that he will likely take more visits than that and that he could take his time.

Right off the bat, the Titans are a team that make a ton of sense.

They have the cap space, even after signing cornerback Malcolm Butler and Lewis, and they have a need at the position.

The Titans defense would be a scary sight to opposing offensive lines with Suh in tow.

For Suh, the Los Angeles Chargers make sense as well, but they have less cap space, so that could make it difficult. But imagine a defensive line of Suh and defensive ends Joey Bosa and Melvin Ingram.

Any team will be upgraded with Suh as he is a top defensive tackle in the league still despite some of his questionable antics on the field—remember what he did to former Packers center Evan Dietrich-Smith in 2011?

If a team can deal with Suh being Suh, they're going to get a phenomenal player.

Prediction: Tennessee Titans