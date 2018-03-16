NJPW New Japan Cup 2018 Results: Tanahashi Beats Juice Robinson for Finals Spot

6 of 7

Fresh off an upset victory over Kota Ibushi 24 hours earlier, Zack Sabre Jr. teamed with his hype man Taka Michinoku and junior weight tag team champions Yoshinobu Kanemaru and El Desperado to face IWGP tag team champion Sanada, Bushi, Tetsuya Naito and Hiromu Takahashi.

Sabre and Sanada previewed their New Japan Cup semifinal, pairing off early. Sabre, as he did with Ibushi, measured his opponent up and looked for an opening to exploit. He never found one, instead tagging El Desperado into the bout.

Commentators Kevin Kelly and David Finlay openly speculated as to which team would cheat more as both Suzuki-Gun and Los Ingobernables have a reputation for doing just that.

Takahashi and Desperado worked the heart of the match before a big clothesline by the former allowed him to tag Sanada in. Sabre tagged in for the opposition, and fans were again treated to a preview of Saturday's tournament matchup.

Sanada and Sabre took turns countering each other before Bushi tagged in and found himself on the receiving end of a three-on-one beating at the hands of Michinoku, Kanemaru and Desperado. The opposition returned the favor, with the three of them working over Michinoku.

Ultimately, Bushi scored the win for his team, pinning Michinoku with a little help from partner Takahashi.

After the match, Roppongi 3K came from nowhere to break up a brawl between Desperado, Kanemaru, Takahashi and Bushi, making it clear they were challenging for another title match.

Result

Bushi, Naito, Sanada and Takahashi defeated Michinoku, Sabre, Kanemaru and Desperado

Grade

B

Analysis

A fast-paced tag team match that did just enough to set the table and create interest in Sanada vs. Sabre on Saturday.

Their interactions here were really strong, particularly because Sanada was presented as someone who can counter some of the incredible submission holds of Sabre, if and when the time comes.

Roppongi 3K making their return and laying down the gauntlet to the other two teams in title contention was the right call. The three-way bout in which Kanemaru and Desperado won the titles involved them as well as Bushi and Takahashi, so creating buzz for a rematch of that chaotic battle will only help it when it comes time to deliver.