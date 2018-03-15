Former Texas Coach, College Baseball Wins Leader Augie Garrido Dies at Age 79

Dave Weaver/Associated Press

Augie Garrido, one of the best college baseball coaches in history, died Thursday at 79 years old, the University of Texas announced.

He had been hospitalized earlier this month due to a stroke, as reported by ESPN.com.

Garrido retired in 2016 as the NCAA all-time leader in wins at 1,975. His career spanned 48 years for five different programs, most notably Cal State Fullerton and Texas, where he combined to win five national championships.

He also spent time with San Francisco, Cal Poly and Illinois, although he didn't see the same level of success. However, he built the Cal State Fullerton program nearly from scratch to win three national titles with seven appearances in the College World Series.

With the Longhorns, he added eight more CWS appearances with two titles, becoming the first college baseball coach to win championships with two different schools.

University of Texas Vice President and Athletics Director Chris Del Conte shared a statement about Garrido's death:

"This is a very, very sad day. We lost one of the greatest coaches of all time, a truly special Longhorn Legend and college athletics icon. There will never be another Augie Garrido. He was a once-in-a-lifetime personality whose impact on Texas Athletics, collegiate baseball and the student-athletes he coached extended far beyond the playing field. If you were fortunate enough to have spent time with Augie, or if you followed him in any way, he had a great effect on you with his brilliant combination of wisdom, wit and charm."

Garrido was inducted into the College Baseball Hall of Fame in 2013.