Tavon Austin Reportedly Will Remain with Rams After Restructuring Contract

Harry How/Getty Images

After exploring all of their options, the Los Angeles Rams have settled on bringing back wide receiver Tavon Austin.

Per Vincent Bonsignore of the Los Angeles Daily News, the two sides have come to terms on a restructured contract. Austin signed a four-year, $42 million extension in 2016.

The news comes on the wideout's 28th birthday.

NFL insider Jason La Canfora noted the team had explored his trade market and even considered releasing him. However, he will reportedly remain in Los Angeles, just under new terms.

The Rams drafted Austin with the eighth overall pick in the 2013 draft in hopes that his 4.3-speed would be a difference-maker on the field. However, he has yet to live up to the top-10 billing.

In 2017, Austin had just 13 receptions for 47 yards, but he added 270 yards and a touchdown on the ground. He has just 1,689 receiving yards, 1,238 rushing yards and 21 total touchdowns in five seasons in the league. Although he handled both kick and punt return duties as a rookie, his special teams roles have declined in recent years.

The former West Virginia star has not been the explosive playmaker the Rams thought they were getting when they drafted him. However, his ability to make plays in the passing game, on the ground and on special teams brings value to the team.