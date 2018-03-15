Report: WWE WrestleMania 35 to Be Held at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey

Michael N. Todaro/Getty Images

WrestleMania is reportedly set to return to MetLife Stadium.

According to Brent Johnson and Michael Sol Warren of NJ Advance Media, MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford N.J. will host WrestleMania 35 in 2019.

Although not yet confirmed by WWE, the official announcement is expected to come Friday morning.

The home of the New York Giants and Jets last hosted the WWE pay-per-view event in 2013, the 29th annual competition of its kind.

The biggest event in the professional wrestling calendar has earned big crowds over the years, especially since it started filling up football stadiums as opposed to smaller arenas. However, WrestleMania at MetLife Stadium still stands as one of the most highly attended events in the history of the promotion.

According to WWE.com, WrestleMania 29 ranks third all time with 80,676 fans in attendance, trailing only WrestleMania 3 at the Pontiac Silverdome in Michigan and WrestleMania 32 at AT&T Stadium in Texas.

With a New York City market and a stadium that holds 82,500, there is plenty of reason to expect more of the same in 2019.

WrestleMania 34 is set to take place next month at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans.