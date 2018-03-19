Mike Pouncey, Chargers Agree to 2-Year Contract After 7 Seasons with Dolphins

Rob Foldy/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Chargers added a veteran presence at center Monday when they signed Mike Pouncey to a two-year deal.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reported the agreement is worth $15 million, with $10 million guaranteed.

Running back Melvin Gordon was excited by the addition (warning: NSFW):

This comes after Schefter reported the Miami Dolphins released Pouncey this offseason after the Florida product requested it. The Dolphins also moved on from wide receiver Jarvis Landry and defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh this offseason as part of a significant roster overhaul.

Pouncey is joining the second team of his career after he spent his first seven seasons in the league with the Dolphins.

Miami made him a critical part of the offensive front in 2011 when it selected him with the No. 15 overall pick in the draft. He quickly established himself as one of the team's most important offensive players, making the Pro Bowl in three straight seasons in 2013, 2014 and 2015.

There are some concerns from the Chargers' point of view considering Pouncey will be 29 years old in 2018 and played just five games in 2016 because of a hip injury. However, he started all 16 games in 2017, nullifying much of the concern about his health moving forward.

Pouncey figures to slide right into the starting lineup with his new team and help clear the way for Gordon and protect Philip Rivers in what L.A. hopes will be a playoff season after last year's promising 9-7 finish.