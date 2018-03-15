Arnold Palmer Invitational 2018: Henrik Stenson Storms into Lead on Thursday

Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

Henrik Stenson recorded six birdies on the back nine en route to grabbing the first-round lead in the 2018 Arnold Palmer Invitational with a blistering eight-under 64 Thursday at Bay Hill Club and Lodge in Orlando, Florida.

The unheralded tandem of Aaron Wise and Talor Gooch are tied for second at seven under as part of an otherwise star-studded leaderboard. Rickie Fowler (five under), Patrick Reed (four under), Rory McIlroy (three under), Justin Rose (three under) and Zach Johnson (three under) are some of the other notable names after 18 holes.

Meanwhile, Tiger Woods logged another successful round as he looks to make his latest comeback the most successful to date, carding a four-under 68. It leaves him in a tie for seventh heading into Friday's second round at an event he's won eight times.

Stenson possesses far more talent than his lone major championship would suggest, and that was on full display throughout the opening round. He hit 92.9 percent of the fairways and delivered several laser-guided iron shots, while his putter was on fire.

The 2016 Open Championship winner finished Thursday with nine birdies and a single bogey, which came on the par-three 14th after misjudging the distance. Otherwise it was hard to find many flaws as he carved up a course that typically provides more resistance.

Justin Ray of Golf Channel provided a note about Stenson's terrific putting:

Woods was similarly locked in for much of his morning round. Aside from two wayward tee shots at the third—the first went out of the bounds for a penalty stroke—that led to a double bogey, he shined with six birdies.

The 14-time major champion is looking to build off his second-place showing in the Valspar Championship last weekend. He's continued to look healthy, which remains the most important factor while playing in two straight events with The Masters three weeks away.

His best shot was a 71-foot birdie putt on No. 7, as the PGA Tour highlighted:

Afterward, Woods discussed how the conversation has quickly changed as he's started to look more like his old self after several failed comeback attempts in recent years, per Jason Sobel of ESPN.com.

"The narrative has completely flipped from how you guys ask me questions, and I just wanted to remind you guys that it wasn't that long ago that you were asking a different set of questions and that you need to enjoy it," he said. "No, I enjoy just playing again after what I've been through. Playing feels good."

The average winning score at Bay Hill over the past decade is 12 under, and the best during that span is 19 under. So it's highly unlikely Stenson, Wise or Gooch will be able to pour in birdies at the same rate over the next three days.

That's good news for Woods, Fowler, McIlroy and the rest of the pack in what's already shaping up to become an entertaining weekend in honor of the legendary Arnold Palmer.