2018 NFL Mock Draft: 1st-Round Projections Based on Prospects' Pro-Day Results

Now that the NFL combine is in the rear-view mirror, NFL teams and prospects are preparing for pro days.

While it's still early in the pro-day process, a handful of schools have already hosted their annual workout event. In many cases, these workouts are the last chance for scouts, coaches and general managers to see prospects on the field—unless they choose to invite a prospect to the team facilities for a private visit.

Based on the latest workouts, here's a look at an updated first-round mock draft, followed by a closer look at a few prospects from schools that have already hosted their pro day.

1. Cleveland Browns: Josh Rosen, QB, UCLA

2. New York Giants: Sam Darnold, QB, USC

3. Indianapolis Colts: Bradley Chubb, DE, NC State

4. Cleveland Browns (from HOU): Minkah Fitzpatrick, DB, Alabama

5. Denver Broncos: Baker Mayfield, QB, Oklahoma

6. New York Jets: Quenton Nelson, OG, Notre Dame

7. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Saquon Barkley, RB, Penn State

8. Chicago Bears: Denzel Ward, CB, Ohio State

9. San Francisco 49ers: Tremaine Edmunds, LB, Virginia Tech

10. Oakland Raiders: Roquan Smith, LB, Georgia

11. Miami Dolphins: Vita Vea, DT, Washington

12. Buffalo Bills (from CIN): Derwin James, S, Florida State

13. Washington Redskins: Maurice Hurst, DT, Michigan

14. Green Bay Packers: Marcus Davenport, DE/LB, UTSA

15. Arizona Cardinals: Calvin Ridley, WR, Alabama

16. Baltimore Ravens: Isaiah Wynn, OG, Georgia

17. Los Angeles Chargers: Leighton Vander Esch, LB, Boise State

18. Seattle Seahawks: Josh Jackson, CB, Iowa

19. Dallas Cowboys: Da'Ron Payne, DT, Alabama

20. Detroit Lions: Sam Hubbard, DE, Ohio State

21. Cincinnati Bengals (from BUF): Billy Price, G/C, Ohio State

22. Buffalo Bills (from KC): Josh Allen, QB, Wyoming

23. Los Angeles Rams: James Daniels, C, Iowa

24. Carolina Panthers: Connor Williams, OL, Texas

25. Tennessee Titans: Harold Landry, Edge, Boston College

26. Atlanta Falcons: Will Hernandez, OG, UTEP

27. New Orleans Saints: Mark Andrews, TE, Oklahoma

28. Pittsburgh Steelers: Derrius Guice, RB, LSU

29. Jacksonville Jaguars: Christian Kirk, WR, Texas A&M

30. Minnesota Vikings: Taven Bryan, DT, Florida

31. New England Patriots: Jaire Alexander, CB, Louisville

32. Philadelphia Eagles: Mike Hughes, CB, UCF

Baker Mayfield

Oklahoma's Baker Mayfield was the first of the high-profile quarterbacks to take the field for his pro day on Wednesday. However, his performance in shorts and a t-shirt likely had little impact on how he is viewed by scouts, coaches and GMs.

Given Mayfield's antics on and off the field, teams considering Mayfield are more concerned with getting to know him as a person and a teammate.

According to MMQB.com's Robert Klemko, Mayfield's former teammate and current Bengals running back Joe Mixon has been approached by multiple teams inquiring about his experience sharing a locker room with Mayfield.

This type of investigation into Mayfield's personality is likely the type of scouting that teams were conducting at Oklahoma's pro day. Conversations with Mayfield before and after his workout probably carried more weight with teams than anything he did on the field.

Denver Broncos GM John Elway was among those in attendance for the workout and Mayfield is likely a strong possibility for Denver with the No. 5 overall selection.

Tremaine Edmunds

Virginia Tech linebacker Tremaine Edmunds has an impressive blend of size and athleticism, which he's proved during offseason workouts.

Edmunds weighed in at 253 points at the NFL combine while running 4.54 in the 40-yard dash.

On Wednesday, multiple NFL coaches and general managers, including Reggie McKenzie of the Oakland Raiders and Kevin Colbert of the Pittsburgh Steelers, showed up to watch Edmunds perform.

The Raiders need a linebacker, and McKenzie's presence may be an indication of their interest, but it's possible he won't even be on the board when Oakland is on the clock.

The 49ers are another team potentially in the hunt for a linebacker this offseason, and Edmunds could be an ideal addition to their defense.

Calvin Ridley

The combine performance of Alabama wide receiver Calvin Ridley raised some concerns, most notably his 31-inch vertical leap, which fell well below many of his fellow receivers.

Despite the uninspiring combine numbers, however, Ridley chose to sit out Alabama's pro day. While he was in attendance to meet with teams, he elected not to compete in any of the workouts.

It's possible Ridley's decision was guided by his agent who may have already spoken to teams to gauge their impression of his combine performance.

One of teams potentially interested in Ridley's services will be the Baltimore Ravens, who are in the market for another weapon for Joe Flacco.