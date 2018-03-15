Earl Thomas Rumors: Seahawks Seeking 1st, 3rd Round Draft Picks for Star Safety

Stephen Brashear/Associated Press

The teardown of the Legion of Boom may not be done just yet.

According to NFL insider Jason La Canfora, the Seattle Seahawks are having trade talks involving safety Earl Thomas, with the team asking for a first- and third-round pick in return.

The 28-year-old defensive back has a base salary of $8.5 million next season, per Spotrac.

In 2017, he recorded 88 tackles, two interceptions, one forced fumble, one touchdown and seven passes defended.

It was just the beginning of March when NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that Thomas was in Seattle's plans for next season. However, it appears as though the team is at least exploring all of its options right now.

Thomas told NFL Network's Jane Slater at the Pro Bowl that he was not going to play for the Seahawks in 2018 without an extension:

Of course, the three-time All-Pro made headlines last season when he told Dallas Cowboys coach Jason Garrett, "If y’all have the chance, come get me." Unfortunately for Thomas, Slater tweeted on Wednesday that the Cowboys are out on the Seahawks safety because the asking price is too high.

Seattle has already traded defensive lineman Michael Bennett and released cornerback Richard Sherman this offseason. Thomas could be the next to go.