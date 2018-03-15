Report: Zach Brown Re-Signs with Redskins on 3-Year, $24M Contract

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistMarch 15, 2018

LANDOVER, MD - OCTOBER 15: Zach Brown #53 of the Washington Redskins in action during a game against the San Francisco 49ers at FedEx Field on October 15, 2017 in Landover, Maryland. The Redskins won 26-24. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)
Joe Robbins/Getty Images

The Washington Redskins' leading tackler from a season ago reportedly isn't going anywhere. 

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Zach Brown agreed to a three-year deal worth a maximum of $24 million to return to the team.

Washington was Brown's third different team—along with the Tennessee Titans and the Buffalo Bills—in three seasons.

The 28-year-old linebacker ranked ninth in the NFL with 127 tackles in just 13 games, adding 2.5 sacks as well. Unfortunately for him, injuries piled up (Achilles, hamstring and foot), and although he played through them for some time, he missed the final three games of the season.

Brown signed with Washington last offseason after a breakout performance in 2016 that saw him record 149 tackles, four sacks and two forced fumbles.

Losing the fifth-year linebacker out of North Carolina would have been a big blow for a defense that struggled last season. Washington allowed the fifth-most points (24.2) and the 12th-most yards at 347.9 yards per game.

Brown had interest elsewhere, but in the end, the two sides found a way to continue their relationship.

*All stats courtesy of NFL.com

Related

    Skins’ 3 Biggest Draft Needs After Early Free Agency Action

    Washington Redskins logo
    Washington Redskins

    Skins’ 3 Biggest Draft Needs After Early Free Agency Action

    Brent Sobleski
    via Bleacher Report

    What's Left for the Redskins in Free Agency

    Washington Redskins logo
    Washington Redskins

    What's Left for the Redskins in Free Agency

    NBC Sports Washington
    via NBC Sports Washington

    Owner of Saints, Pelicans Dies at 90

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Owner of Saints, Pelicans Dies at 90

    Alec Nathan
    via Bleacher Report

    Recapping All of Thursday's Free Agent Moves

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Recapping All of Thursday's Free Agent Moves

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report