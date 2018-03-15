Report: Zach Brown Re-Signs with Redskins on 3-Year, $24M Contract

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

The Washington Redskins' leading tackler from a season ago reportedly isn't going anywhere.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Zach Brown agreed to a three-year deal worth a maximum of $24 million to return to the team.

Washington was Brown's third different team—along with the Tennessee Titans and the Buffalo Bills—in three seasons.

The 28-year-old linebacker ranked ninth in the NFL with 127 tackles in just 13 games, adding 2.5 sacks as well. Unfortunately for him, injuries piled up (Achilles, hamstring and foot), and although he played through them for some time, he missed the final three games of the season.

Brown signed with Washington last offseason after a breakout performance in 2016 that saw him record 149 tackles, four sacks and two forced fumbles.

Losing the fifth-year linebacker out of North Carolina would have been a big blow for a defense that struggled last season. Washington allowed the fifth-most points (24.2) and the 12th-most yards at 347.9 yards per game.

Brown had interest elsewhere, but in the end, the two sides found a way to continue their relationship.

*All stats courtesy of NFL.com