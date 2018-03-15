Ndamukong Suh Rumors: Free Agent to Visit Saints; Cowboys Likely out of the Mix

Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press

The market for five-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh appears to be sorting itself out.

After the Miami Dolphins released the star lineman on Wednesday just halfway through his record-setting contract, he has wasted no time in feeling out the market. According to NFL Network's Jane Slater, the Dallas Cowboys appear to be out of the mix as Suh prepares to visit the New Orleans Saints.

Per NFL.com's Austin Knoblauch, New Orleans would likely have to clear money in order to land the three-time All-Pro, as the team has roughly $8.6 million in cap space.

Suh had 48 tackles, 4.5 sacks and two forced fumbles for the Dolphins in 2017. After signing the megadeal in 2015, he recorded 180 combined tackles and 15.5 sacks in three seasons in South Beach, helping the team end a seven-year playoff drought in 2016.

New Orleans' defense took a big step forward last season, with the help of NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year Marshon Lattimore. The Saints' defense ranked 10th in points allowed (20.4 per game) and were middle of the pack with 336.5 yards allowed per game. Not only that, but they also were tied for the seventh-most sacks in the league with 42.

Add Suh to that mix and New Orleans' defense should take another step forward in 2018.

The Saints may have to figure out a way to make the finances work, but for a team that was on the brink of an NFC Championship Game appearance, figuring out a way to sign one of the most impactful defensive tackles in the league is worth it.