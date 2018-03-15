LeBron James: 'Give Me Damian Lillard; I'll Show You How Appreciated He'll Be'

Ron Schwane/Associated Press

Damian Lillard has been one of the hottest players in the NBA in recent weeks, and it seems like LeBron James would like him on his team.

Chris Haynes of ESPN provided the latest message from the Cleveland Cavaliers star:

Lillard has led the Portland Trail Blazers to 10 straight victories, helping the team move up to third place in the Western Conference with a 41-26 record.

The point guard is averaging 26.9 points and 6.5 assists per game over the course of the year, although he has averaged 32.5 points during the recent winning streak with at least 20 points each game.

Meanwhile, Cleveland (39-28) continues to slide and is in fourth place in the Eastern Conference.

Although James has played with several All-Stars in recent years to help him get to the NBA Finals, he has been trying to do it all himself as of late with Kevin Love injured (hand). Recent additions such as Jordan Clarkson and George Hill have played well in the backcourt, but Lillard would represent a major upgrade.

Unfortunately for the Cavaliers, Lillard is plenty appreciated in Portland even if he is underrated nationally. He is under contract through the 2020-21 season at more than $27 million per year and doesn't appear to be going anywhere.

There were fears he would request a trade in a recent meeting with ownership in January, but he only wanted to discuss the franchise's direction, per Haynes.

James will have to look elsewhere for backcourt help.