Danny Welbeck, Arsenal Beat AC Milan; Advance to UEFA Europa League Quarterfinal

Danny Welbeck scored twice for Arsenal on Thursday as they secured their place in the UEFA Europa League quarter-finals by beating AC Milan 3-1 at the Emirates Stadium to complete a 5-1 aggregate win.

The visitors took the lead on the night through Hakan Calhanoglu but Arsenal levelled swiftly through a controversial Welbeck penalty. Granit Xhaka then restored their two-goal lead before Welbeck grabbed his second late on.

AC Milan raised a few eyebrows with their lineup as striker Fabio Borini started at right-back. Metro's Sean Kearns shared the two teams:

The first half was an entertaining affair with both teams happy to attack. AC Milan went for it right from kick off with Andre Silva firing a shot into the side-netting with less than a minute on the clock.

Arsenal also suffered a blow early on as captain Laurent Koscielny was forced off with what looked like a back injury. James Olley at the Evening Standard offered an insight into his current problems:

Milan took the lead on 35 minutes when Calhanoglu was allowed too much time and space and fired a shot from range which dipped and curled past goalkeeper David Ospina.

Arsenal responded well to going behind as they went straight back on the attack. Aaron Ramsey forced Donnarumma into a smart save before Welbeck won a controversial penalty.

The England international went down in the box under the faintest contact from Ricardo Rodriguez. Goal's Carlo Garganese did not mince his words about the decision:

AC Milan were furious about the penalty being awarded but Welbeck kept his nerve to send Donnarumma the wrong way and level the match on the night.

The second half began in similar style with Ramsey and Henrikh Mkhitaryan both going close for Arsenal and Silva crossing for Patrick Cutrone to volley wide. The excitement was proving too much for Milan coach Gennaro Gattuso who had to be restrained on the touchline, per the Independent's Miguel Delaney:

The visitors ought to have gone ahead when Leonardo Bonucci set up Nikola Kalinic with a fine cross, but the substitute could only head tamely at Ospina.

Arsenal then made the game safe with 20 minutes of normal time remaining. Xhaka had a shot from range which Donnarumma made a mess of and could not keep out. It was a poor mistake by the Milan goalkeeper, according to Olley:

With victory assured the mood around the stadium lifted with both sets of fans in fine voice, as shown by Hayters' Simon Collings:

Arsenal continued to go forwards and added a fourth late on. Jack Wilshere drifted into the box and lifted a cross for Ramsey at the back post. Donnarumma managed to save the Welshman's effort, but the ball fell loose to Welbeck and he nodded home from close range.

The victory is another boost for Arsenal as they bid to end the season by claiming glory in the Europa League. Along with Atletico Madrid they will be favourites to lift the trophy, and after seeing off AC Milan comfortably will fear few teams in Friday's quarter-final draw.