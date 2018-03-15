Tottenham Transfer News: Spurs Favourites to Land Malcom in Latest Rumours

Gill Clark@@gillclarkyFeatured Columnist IMarch 15, 2018

Bordeaux's Malcom gestures to teammates during the French Football League 1 match between Bordeaux and Angers at The Matmut Stadium in Bordeaux, southwestern France on March 10, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / MEHDI FEDOUACH (Photo credit should read MEHDI FEDOUACH/AFP/Getty Images)
MEHDI FEDOUACH/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly emerged as favourites to land Bordeaux starlet Malcom ahead of Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich.

Bordeaux are said to want up to €55 million (£48.5 million) for Malcom, and manager Mauricio Pochettino has personally called the 21-year-old to discuss a move to Spurs, according to RMC Sport (h/t Tom Coast at Sport Witness).

The Brazilian has become one of the most in-demand youngsters in Europe after an impressive season in Ligue 1 with Bordeaux. Malcom has eight goals and six assists and his sparkling displays have attracted interest from around the continent.

Bayern manager Jupp Heynckes has said his club are interested, per Goal's Robin Bairner:

Meanwhile, Malcom has said it would be a "dream" to play for Arsenal, Tottenham or Bayern in the future, per Sud-Ouest (h/t Football.London's Tashan Deniran-Alleyne).

Bordeaux manager Gus Poyet has already said he expects Malcom to leave the club, per Goal:

Scouted Football provided a neat summary of his strengths:

It looks almost certain that Malcom will depart Bordeaux in the summer but it's still unclear where he might end up. A move to Bayern would make sense with both Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery approaching the ends of their careers and the club in need of younger replacements.

Bayern would also be able to offer UEFA Champions League football, something Spurs will also be hoping they can secure. Pochettino's side lie third in the Premier League table with eight games to play and will expect to secure a top-four finish.

Tottenham's failure to challenge for the title this season and their exit from the Champions League at the last 16 stage means they need to strengthen the squad if they are to challenge for silverware.

Sports writer Ben Fairthorne said Malcom would be perfect for Spurs:

Malcom would add another dimension to the Tottenham attack, but it remains to be seen if Pochettino can convince him his future lies in north London.

