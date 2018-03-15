WWE Drops Fabulous Moolah, Name Changed to WrestleMania Women's Battle Royal

Michael N. Todaro/Getty Images

The WWE announced Thursday the women's battle royal during WrestleMania 34 next month at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans will have its name changed from the Fabulous Moolah Memorial Battle Royal to the WrestleMania Women's Battle Royal.

A representative for the professional wrestling company confirmed the change to Ryan Satin of Pro Wrestling Sheet after backlash from fans and former Fabulous Moolah trainees.

"After further consideration, we believe it's best to proceed with the name 'WrestleMania Women's Battle Royal,'" the WWE rep said. "What remains most important is that this historic match is part of WWE's unwavering commitment to the Women's Division."

WWE chief brand officer Stephanie McMahon echoed the statement on Twitter:

The decision comes after Snickers, a WrestleMania 34 sponsor, released a statement to Raj Giri of Wrestling Inc. earlier Thursday calling the battle royal's name "unacceptable":

"We were recently made aware of the World Wrestling Entertainment Inc's (WWE) decision to honor a former wrestler during the upcoming WrestleMania 34 event. As a principle-based business that has long championed creating inclusive environments that encourage and empower everyone to reach their full potential, this is unacceptable. We are engaging with the WWE to express our disappointment."

After Monday's announcement of the new Mania event, Jeannine Mjoseth (Mad Maxine) sent a statement to Satin calling Fabulous Moolah—real name Mary Lillian Ellison—a "real-life heel."

"A lot of women paid to train at her school and then went out on the road. They risked life and limb in their matches and she repaid them with the worst kinds of abuses," Mjoseth said. "She skimmed their money, she ignored women who were badly hurt, she pimped women out to creepy men and on and on."

She went on to call Ellison, who died in 2007, a "monstrous person."

A petition on Change.org to alter the match's name received over 10,000 signatures.