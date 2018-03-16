Ranking the NFL's Worst Early Free-Agency Moves

10 of 10

The Jacksonville Jaguars have continued to spend money this offseason even though their purse strings are tighter after several years of major investments. The team lost slot corner Aaron Colvin to the Houston Texans on a four-year, $34 million deal, and it seemed as though it would be content to replace him via the draft at a much lower cost.

Instead, the Jaguars made the worst signing of free agency to date, inking D.J. Hayden to a three-year, $19 million deal with $9.5 million guaranteed, per Adam Caplan of Sirius XM.

The contract value makes no sense, as Hayden reached journeyman status after flaming out with the corner-starved Oakland Raiders and then as a rotational player for the Detroit Lions last year. Detroit opted to re-sign the better player in the rotation, Nevin Lawson, for only $4.6 million per season.

Hayden's been a slightly more effective player in the slot than as a boundary corner, but paying him more than a solid slot-specialist such as Nickell Robey-Coleman is a terrible use of funds.

The cornerback struggled in many ways but especially at being a playmaker. He has just three career interceptions because of his inability to locate the ball in coverage, and that also makes him a risk for drawing penalties.

With much better slot options such as Orlando Scandrick, Patrick Robinson and Travis Carrie available, and other journeymen such as Leonard Johnson and Robert McClain still on the market, the Jaguars seemingly panicked to pay someone who primarily played on the outside last year and has never established himself as a quality NFL player.

