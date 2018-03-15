Lakers News: Isaiah Thomas on Upcoming Free Agency: 'I'm No Sixth Man'

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Isaiah Thomas' walk year hasn't gone as planned, but that hasn't affected his confidence in his game.

When asked about his impending free agency, the Los Angeles Lakers guard made it clear he is no bench player, per Sam Amick of USA Today:

“I'm not no sixth man. And I won't be a sixth man (in the future). I just want everybody to know that, like clear as can be. I'm a two-time All-Star and a starter who has done things that a lot of people in this league haven't done (when) given that opportunity."

The 29-year-old is just one year removed from finishing fifth in the NBA MVP voting.

After averaging a career-high 28.9 points with the Boston Celtics last season, it appeared Thomas was on his way to a big payday when he reached free agency. However, a hip injury and an offseason trade changed everything.

Thomas averaged just 14.7 points on 36.1 percent shooting from the floor, including just 25.3 percent from beyond the arc, in 15 games with the Cleveland Cavaliers. The seven-year veteran was reportedly in the middle of the drama that plagued the reigning Eastern Conference champs and was subsequently shipped off to the Los Angeles Lakers at the trade deadline. In 14 games wearing purple and gold, he is averaging 16.7 points on 39.6 percent shooting from the floor and 35.6 percent from downtown.

Perhaps the most notable part of his Lakers tenure has been his lone start. While he's not pleased with coming off the bench, he is intent on being "a professional" about his current status.

"But I got traded into a situation I can't control," Thomas told Amick. "There's nothing bad against (Lakers coach) Luke Walton. There's nothing bad against the Los Angeles Lakers. I'm taking advantage of the opportunity they've given me, and then (we'll) end the season off strong."

Thomas is on a run of three straight 20-point games and has five so far in March. Although he would prefer to be in the starting lineup, he is making the most of his opportunities regardless of how he earns his minutes.

There's no question Thomas' stock has dropped this season. However, if he can show teams he is healthy and regain some of his old form, being a team player with the Lakers will only add to his value this offseason.

But he has made one thing clear to any team interested in signing him this summer: He's not going to come off the bench.