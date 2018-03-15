NFL Free Agency 2018: Winners, Losers and Ripple Effects of Thursday's Moves

1 of 3

Associated Press

Dontari Poe

The two-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle didn't get a lot of love on the open market last year. Whether it was intentional or not, he bet on himself with a one-year, $8 million deal in Atlanta.

It worked. Poe put together a superb season for the Falcons, recording 37 quarterback pressures on 473 pass-rushing snaps while also picking up 23 defensive stops and three passes batted down in 16 starts, per Pro Football Focus. He also had 2.5 sacks.

According to Kimberley A. Martin of the Washington Post, the 27-year-old is replacing Star Lotulelei on the Carolina Panthers with a three-year, $27 million deal.

Daniel Kilgore

The veteran center was traded to the Miami Dolphins on Thursday only a few weeks after signing a contract extension with the San Francisco 49ers. San Francisco's interior offensive line had become crowded, whereas Miami has a crystal-clear vacancy at center following Mike Pouncey's release—a move ESPN's Adam Schefter reported.

Oh, and as Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio points out, Kilgore will save more than $300,000 by moving from California, which has a state income tax of 13.3 percent, to Florida, which has no state income tax at all.

Doug Martin

A 29-year-old running back coming off back-to-back seasons in which he averaged a disgusting 2.9 yards per carry when he wasn't hurt or suspended somehow convinced someone to pay him to continue to play professional football. His one-year deal with the Oakland Raiders is a hell of a feat.

Jordy Nelson

Getting cut in Green Bay might have been a blessing in disguise for the veteran wide receiver. He was only guaranteed another $9.3 million from the Packers, but he signed a two-year, $15 million pact with $13 million guaranteed in Oakland.

That's a lot of guaranteed green for a soon-to-be 33-year-old coming off a bad season.

Zach Brown

When he didn't sign immediately Wednesday, one wondered if the 28-year-old former Pro Bowler would have trouble fetching a contract as lucrative as those signed by linebackers Nigel Bradham ($40 million over five years with Philadelphia), Anthony Hitchens ($45 million over five years with Kansas City), Demario Davis ($24 million over three years with New Orleans) and Avery Williamson ($22.5 million over three years with the Jets).

Still, Brown signed a deal to return to Washington that is identical to the one Davis agreed to with the Saints. Non-rushing linebackers continue to get paid.

The Jacksonville Jaguars

Austin Seferian-Jenkins has the ability to be an every-down tight end. That won't likely be necessary in Jacksonville, but he'll have a chance to play a significant role and potentially even prove he's worthy of taking over for the 33-year-old Marcedes Lewis.

At $10 million over two years—numbers NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported—that's a coup. A total of 21 tight ends make more than that $5 million average annual salary, which indicates the Jags got good value for a talented 25-year-old coming off his best season.