Colin Kaepernick Has Private 90-Minute Throwing Session in Houston

Butch Dill/Associated Press

Free-agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick reportedly completed a 90-minute private throwing session Thursday morning near Houston.

Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports said the former San Francisco 49ers starter "looked good" and provided a brief video from the workout:

Kaepernick has remained unsigned since opting out of his contract with the Niners last March.

In September, the 30-year-old Wisconsin native told Shaun King of The Intercept he wanted another chance to play in the NFL.

"Yes," he said when asked if he wanted to play football. "I've never stopped. I'm ready right now. Working out daily."

Many of the concerns about potentially signing Kaepernick are related to potential fan backlash. He started the trend of kneeling during the national anthem as a form of protest against social injustice, an act later replicated by numerous NFL players.

New York Giants co-owner John Mara explained the polarizing nature of the protests, which has likely played a critical role in the quarterback's extended stay on the free-agent market, to Jenny Vrentas of Sports Illustrated in May.

"All my years being in the league, I never received more emotional mail from people than I did about that issue," Mara said. "'If any of your players ever do that, we are never coming to another Giants game.' It wasn't one or two letters. It was a lot. It's an emotional, emotional issue for a lot of people, moreso than any other issue I've run into."

On the field, Kaepernick completed 59.8 percent of his throws for 12,271 yards with 72 touchdowns and 30 interceptions across 69 games. He added 2,300 rushing yards and 13 scores on the ground. His 88.9 passer rating would rank 10th among active QBs.