Phil Jackson: Michael Jordan Had Something Coachable 'Kobe Didn't Have'

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistMarch 15, 2018

FRANCE - OCTOBER 15: Head Coach Phil Jackson and Michael Jordan #23 of the Chicago Bulls looks on during practice as part of the 1997 McDonald's Open on October 15, 1997 at Bercy Arena in Paris, France. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 1997 NBAE (Photo by Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images)
Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

Hall of Fame coach Phil Jackson has offered insight into what separated Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant as NBA players. 

Speaking at a Utah tech company's annual conference Wednesday, Jackson was asked about the differences between Jordan and Bryant. 

“There was something coachable about Michael that Kobe didn’t have,” he said, via Liesl Nielsen of KSL.com. “But Kobe had an irrepressible fire.”

Jackson elaborated by noting there were times when he would take Jordan out of games for trying to do his own thing instead of focusing on the team. 

"He’d know what he'd done," Jackson said. "He had a conscience."

On the other side, Jackson said Bryant hovered around him to get back into games due to his "incredible competitiveness."

Regardless of which NBA legend Jackson was coaching, the relationship was beneficial for everyone involved. The Bulls won six titles in eight seasons from 1990-98 with Jackson and Jordan.

The Lakers won five championships in Jackson's two stints as head coach from 1999-2004 and 2005-2011. 

