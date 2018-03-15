Report: Jason McCourty Released by Browns After 1 Season in Cleveland

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

The Cleveland Browns are reportedly set to release veteran cornerback Jason McCourty, who signed a two-year contract with the team last May.

Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network first reported the news and noted McCourty "should have interest elsewhere" as a free agent.

The 30-year-old Rutgers product was a bright spot during an otherwise forgettable season for the winless Browns. He racked up 65 combined tackles, 14 passes defended and three interceptions, including one he returned for a touchdown.

Pro Football Focus graded him as the league's 27th-best corner.

In January, McCourty expressed his displeasure about comments from new general manager John Dorsey about the team's roster lacking "real players," per Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com.

"The talent in this locker room is not the talent to go win a Super Bowl this year, but this locker room is far more talented than 0-16," he said. "I'm kind of tired of hearing so many people say, even within the organization, is we don't have the guys or we need more guys. Let's work with the guys we do have and find ways to win games."

McCourty joined the Browns after eight years with the Tennessee Titans, who selected him in the sixth round of the 2009 draft.

The Chicago Bears, Indianapolis Colts and Oakland Raiders are among the teams that could look to upgrade at cornerback during the second wave of free agency.