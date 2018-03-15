Daniel Kilgore Reportedly Traded to Dolphins; 49ers Receive 7th-Round Pick

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

The San Francisco 49ers reportedly have traded center Daniel Kilgore and a seventh-round pick to the Miami Dolphins for a seventh-rounder, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

The news comes on the same day that Dolphins' center Mike Pouncey confirmed he's requested a release from the team and expects it to be granted, per Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post.

"I gave this city everything had," Pouncey told Schad, acknowledging he believes he's played his last game for the Dolphins. "I’m heartbroken."

Pouncey's release and Kilgore's addition were linked, per Schad:

The Dolphins weren't done addressing their offensive line with the change of center. The team also reportedly will sign guard Josh Sitton to a two-year deal worth up to $18 million, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com.

B/R's Ian Wharton opined that those moves represented a positive step forward for Miami's offensive line:

And Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald added that Kilgore's addition offers the Dolphins an upgrade at center:

Financially the move made sense for Miami as well. Kilgore has a cap hit of $5.3 million in 2018, $2.7 million in 2019 and $3.6 million in 2020, per Spotrac.com. Pouncey, meanwhile, would have had a cap hit of $9 million in 2018, $8.1 million in 2019 and $9 million again in 2020.

The move is perhaps a bit more curious from San Francisco's perspective, at least from the perspective that they just inked Kilgore to a contract extension in February, per Mike Sando of ESPN.com:

But with center Weston Richburg signing a five-year, $47.5 million deal with the Niners on Wednesday, per Ian Rapoport of NFL.com, San Francisco already has a player in place to replace Kilgore.