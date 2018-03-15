LeBron James Praises Damian Lillard: 'He's a Superstar in Our League'

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistMarch 15, 2018

Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) drives on Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2015, in Cleveland. The Cavaliers won 105-100. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
Ron Schwane/Associated Press

Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James called Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard an NBA superstar ahead of the teams' meeting Thursday night at the Moda Center. 

Erik Garcia Gundersen of LeBron Wire passed along King James' response when asked about Lillard, who earned his third All-Star Game selection this season.

"He's a superstar in our league," James said.

Lillard is consistently one of the NBA's most productive players, but he rarely receives the type of attention given to the likes of LeBron, reigning MVP Russell Westbrook of the Oklahoma City Thunder, the Houston Rockets' James Harden or the Golden State Warriors duo of Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant.

The 27-year-old Weber State product has also been passed in terms of outside hype by rising stars such as New Orleans Pelicans forward Anthony Davis and Milwaukee Bucks sensation Giannis Antetokounmpo as the next wave of NBA stalwarts starts to assert itself atop the sport.

Yet, Lillard's numbers are right there with the best. He's averaging 26.9 points, 6.5 assists and 4.5 rebounds through 60 appearances this season. His Player Efficiency Rating (24.93) ranks 10th in the league, according to ESPN.com.

  1. The NBA Still Has a Massive Tanking Problem

  2. Rodman Is Living His Best Life in New Jersey Suburbs

  3. Has the Brow Forced His Way into MVP Convo?

  4. Sunday's ASG Was a Start, but It Still Needs Fixing

  5. Hawks Fans Keep Getting Burned by Hot Sauce

  6. Relive AI and Kobe Facing Off in the ASG

  7. Who Is the Dancing Rockets Fan?

  8. 30 Years Ago Today MJ Took Flight

  9. Teams That Must Make a Deal at Trade Deadline

  10. How a 7-Foot Farmer Became Iceland's NBA Prospect

  11. MJ Superfan Gets Crying LeBron Tattoo

  12. Panic Time for Cavs, but What Can They Do?

  13. Beck Reveals His 2018 NBA All-Star Ballot

  14. Time for the Grizzlies to Trade Marc Gasol

  15. I.T. Now the Biggest Question Mark of the Season

  16. The Night in the NBA: Beasley Gets MVP Chants, DeRozan Drops 45 and More

  17. Still Too Soon to Declare Anything About Any Rookie

  18. We Owe the Indiana Pacers an Apology

  19. B/R Looks Back on Tracy McGrady Scoring 13 Points in 35 Seconds in 2004

Right Arrow Icon

The California native vented to ESPN's Chris Haynes about the lack of national respect in January when he was eighth among Western Conference guards in All-Star voting:

"I've gotten frustrated just for the fact that it feels like I always got to be the fall guy and every other guy has been deserving. In the past, the thing has been, 'All right, my team has been 10 games under .500 or not in the playoffs,' but every year we've found a way to be in the postseason, and this year I think we're in much better position than we have been in the past two seasons that I didn't make it. I think I've gotten over the emotional part of it the last few times that I didn't make it. Now I'm kind of like expecting it to go that way, but I feel like I should be there."

He ended up making the game as a reserve.

While Lillard hasn't garnered the type of national respect normally associated with a player of his caliber, James' comment shows his fellow players understand the impact he's made in Portland since being selected with the sixth overall pick in the 2012 draft.

Related

    Kyrie (Knee) May Need Surgery in Future

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Kyrie (Knee) May Need Surgery in Future

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Walton: I Didn't Mind Randle-IT Shouting Match

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Walton: I Didn't Mind Randle-IT Shouting Match

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    Predicting the Fallout from LeBron's FA Decision

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Predicting the Fallout from LeBron's FA Decision

    Dan Favale
    via Bleacher Report

    Exclusive: Bagley Thinks He’s the No. 1 Pick

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Exclusive: Bagley Thinks He’s the No. 1 Pick

    David Gardner
    via Bleacher Report