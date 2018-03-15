Paralympic Snowboarder Evan Strong Targets Another Gold

B/R Video@@bleacherreportB/R VideoMarch 15, 2018

  1. Sports World Shows Support for March for Our Lives

  2. Quavo's HS Football Highlight Reel Revealed

  3. Dwight Joins Love & Kareem with Historic 30/30 Night

  4. 5'7" Freshman Phenom Sends A&M into Sweet 16

  5. Meet the Undisputed Top CB in the NFL Draft

  6. Jordan Poole Is No Stranger to Big Moments

  7. Augusta Has Nothing on the World's Largest Golf Hole

  8. Sister Jean Kept It Real with Her Bracket

  9. Drake and Ninja Broke the Internet Playing Fortnite

  10. Jontay Porter May Be Outshining His Older Brother

  11. The NBA Is a Mess in the Best Way Possible

  12. Grading Jordy Nelson's Deal with the Raiders

  13. Westbrook's Road to 100 Triple-Doubles

  14. Grading the Kirk Cousins Contract

  15. Guice Is the Superstar Prospect to Remember

  16. Grading the Allen Robinson Contract

  17. Simms: Lamar Jackson Is No.1 QB in 2018 Draft

  18. Winners & Losers of Selection Sunday

  19. Unleash Your Inner Viking with Mas-Wrestling

  20. The NBA Still Has a Massive Tanking Problem

Right Arrow Icon

At 17, Evan Strong was poised to be a professional skateboarder before he was hit by a drunk driver. How did he come back to become a Paralympic snowboarder? Watch above to see Strong's road to gold.

Bleacher Report is your No. 1 stop for what’s trending in sports. You can count on B/R for all the hottest stories. From wild sports to the next big thing, don’t miss out.

Download the free Bleacher Report app to catch all the moments that matter in one place. Get the app to get the game.

Related

    Suh May Be the Final Piece to Rams' Puzzle

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Suh May Be the Final Piece to Rams' Puzzle

    Mike Freeman
    via Bleacher Report

    Expert NBA Draft Takeaways from March Madness

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Expert NBA Draft Takeaways from March Madness

    Jonathan Wasserman
    via Bleacher Report

    Biggest Winners and Losers of Pro Days So Far

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Biggest Winners and Losers of Pro Days So Far

    Brent Sobleski
    via Bleacher Report

    Offseason Decisions That Will Backfire Badly

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Offseason Decisions That Will Backfire Badly

    Joel Reuter
    via Bleacher Report