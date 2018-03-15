Report: Pep Guardiola Fined by FA for Wearing Yellow Ribbon in 'Act of Defiance'March 15, 2018
Efrem Lukatsky/Associated Press
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has reportedly been fined by the Football Association for continuing to wear a yellow ribbon in support of Catalan independence, despite repeated warnings not to.
According to Sky Sports' Bryan Swanson, the FA did not accept Guardiola's defence:
Bryan Swanson @skysports_bryan
Guardiola argued FA position ‘confusing and contradictory’ over what could be worn in English football matches. Claimed breach ‘unintentional’ and ribbon ‘inadvertently displayed when unzipped jacket’. Rejected by commission. #MCFC
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.
Xabi Alonso Could Face 8-Year Prison Sentence for Tax Fraud