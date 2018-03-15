Report: Pep Guardiola Fined by FA for Wearing Yellow Ribbon in 'Act of Defiance'

March 15, 2018

FILE - In this Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017 file photo, Manchester City coach Josep Guardiola looks on during their Champions League group F soccer match against Shakhtar Donetsk at the Metalist Stadium in Kharkiv, Ukraine. The English Football Association on Friday, Feb. 23, 2018 has charged Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola for promoting a political message by wearing a ribbon to support of imprisoned and ousted pro-independence Catalan politicians. Guardiola was born in Catalonia and is revered in the region because of his links with Barcelona's soccer team, as both a player and coach.(AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky, file)
Efrem Lukatsky/Associated Press

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has reportedly been fined by the Football Association for continuing to wear a yellow ribbon in support of Catalan independence, despite repeated warnings not to.

According to Sky Sports' Bryan Swanson, the FA did not accept Guardiola's defence:

    

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

