Report: Pep Guardiola Fined by FA for Wearing Yellow Ribbon in 'Act of Defiance'

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has reportedly been fined by the Football Association for continuing to wear a yellow ribbon in support of Catalan independence, despite repeated warnings not to.

According to Sky Sports' Bryan Swanson, the FA did not accept Guardiola's defence:

