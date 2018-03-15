Kyrie Irving May Need Another Surgery on Knee Injury, Danny Ainge Says

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistMarch 15, 2018

Boston Celtics's Kyrie Irving plays against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, March 8, 2018, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)
Jim Mone/Associated Press

Boston Celtics star Kyrie Irving eventually may need to have another surgical procedure done on his left knee. 

Celtics president of basketball operations Danny Ainge said during Thursday's appearance on 98.5 The Sports Hub's Toucher & Rich (via Jay King of MassLive) the team does expect Irving to be "fresh and healthy" for the postseason:

"We knew coming into this year that he probably wasn't going to be an 82-game guy. He was going to be a 72-, 75-game guy in order to keep him fresh for the playoffs. And that's what it's been. And we're just extra cautious. We have the good fortune of being extra cautious right now. And we want him fresh and healthy. And we think that he will be come playoff time."

            

