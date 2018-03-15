Barcelona Transfer News: Enrique Cerezo Plays Down Antoine Griezmann Rumours

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo has played down speculation linking Antoine Griezmann with a summer move to Barcelona.

Per Perform (h/t AS), he said: "Griezmann has a contract and cannot sign with another team, these are facts. He has not told me at all about wanting to move away so it would surprise me a lot of this was his desire.

"What is certain and what I can tell you is that he is under contract and this means no other sign can sign him without our permission, and it is a long contract. We should not be nervous about this, I believe he is happy and wants to continue to play for Atletico beyond this season."

JAVIER SORIANO/Getty Images

Barcelona have already agreed a deal with the France international and will look to activate his €100 million release clause at the end of the season, per French magazine Le 10 Sport (h/t Football Espana). The club are also said to be keeping their No. 7 shirt especially for the 26-year-old.

Griezmann has returned to his best form in recent weeks and has 13 goals and four assists in his last 12 outings in all competitions.

UEFA reporter Laure James said he could prove to be a bargain for Barcelona:

The forward has already started house-hunting in Barcelona ahead of his proposed move, according to Catalunya Radio (via Marca's Chris Winterburn).

Although a fee of €100 million represents excellent value for one of Europe's most highly rated forwards, it is difficult to see exactly where he might fit in at the Camp Nou.

Although Griezmann is versatile enough to play out wide or through the middle, Barcelona are well-stocked in those areas with Andres Iniesta, Philippe Coutinho, Ousmane Dembele, Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez. The Atletico star's arrival may give coach Ernesto Valverde a selection headache.

Barcelona may also have to trim their squad in order to afford Griezmann, according to Rafael Hernandez of Barca fansite Grup 14:

However, despite Cerezo's comments, Atletico would be powerless to stop Griezmann leaving if Barcelona did meet his release clause, which is looking increasingly likely.