In-Season MLB Impact Trades Teams Should Already Be Thinking About

0 of 5

John Raoux/Associated Press

Spring training is in full swing. Every team is technically in first place, seeing as we've yet to witness a contest that counts.

Still, it's never too early to start thinking about in-season blockbuster MLB swaps that could boost contenders and restock rebuilders.

With that in mind, here are five trade proposals clubs should already be considering. The July 31 non-waiver deadline may seem like it's a long way off—but it'll creep up sooner than you think.