Mike Pouncey to Be Cut by Dolphins After Requesting Release from Team

Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press

The Miami Dolphins are reportedly expected to grant center Mike Pouncey his release Thursday, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Per Schefter, Pouncey requested to be cut by the team.

By cutting Pouncey, the Dolphins will save $7 million against the salary cap and incur $2 million in dead money, according to Spotrac.

The 28-year-old veteran has spent his entire seven-year career with the Dolphins.

Miami selected him with the No. 15 overall pick in the 2011 NFL draft, and the Florida product became the immediate anchor of the team's offensive line. Although he missed at least two games in every season from 2013 through 2016, Pouncey made the Pro Bowl in three of those seasons.

He only appeared in five games in 2016 due to a hip injury, but he bounced back to start all 16 games last year.

Among the teams in need of a center are the Buffalo Bills, as Eric Wood retired due to an injury this offseason. Pouncey's former Dolphins teammate, Richie Incognito, is a perennial Pro Bowl guard in Buffalo.

In 2015, Pouncey said Incognito was like a "big brother" to him when he entered the NFL, per Adam Beasley of the Miami Herald (via Fox Sports).

Due to his combination of experience and high-level play when healthy, Pouncey figures to have a strong free-agent market among center-needy teams.