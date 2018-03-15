Raiders Rumors: Oakland Looking to Finalize Jordy Nelson Contract

Charles Rex Arbogast/Associated Press

The Oakland Raiders are reportedly working toward finalizing a contract with free-agent wide receiver Jordy Nelson.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, a source said, "This is going to get done."

Nelson remains in Oakland after visiting with the team.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

