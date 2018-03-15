Raiders Rumors: Oakland Looking to Finalize Jordy Nelson Contract

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistMarch 15, 2018

FILE - In this Nov. 12, 2017, file photo, Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jordy Nelson warms up before an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears in Chicago. The Packers released Nelson, the third-leading receiver in franchise history and one of quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ top targets in the passing game, on Tuesday, March 13, 2018. Nelson had 550 receptions and 69 touchdown catches in 10 seasons in Green Bay. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)
Charles Rex Arbogast/Associated Press

The Oakland Raiders are reportedly working toward finalizing a contract with free-agent wide receiver Jordy Nelson.  

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, a source said, "This is going to get done."

Nelson remains in Oakland after visiting with the team.

      

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

      

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Predicting Impacts of Free Agency's Week 1 Signings

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Predicting Impacts of Free Agency's Week 1 Signings

    Justis Mosqueda
    via Bleacher Report

    Updated Draft Needs for Every Team

    Oakland Raiders logo
    Oakland Raiders

    Updated Draft Needs for Every Team

    Brent Sobleski
    via Bleacher Report

    Who's on Notice After Early Signings?

    Oakland Raiders logo
    Oakland Raiders

    Who's on Notice After Early Signings?

    Kristopher Knox
    via Bleacher Report

    Graham to Green Bay Is NFL's Most Underrated Signing

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Graham to Green Bay Is NFL's Most Underrated Signing

    Doug Farrar
    via Bleacher Report