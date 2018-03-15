Ronald Gasser Sentenced to 30 Years in Prison for Fatal Shooting of Joe McKnight

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistMarch 15, 2018

FILE- In this Nov. 18, 2012, file photo, New York Jets running back Joe McKnight runs with the ball during the second quarter of an NFL football game against the St. Louis Rams in St. Louis. McKnight was fired up when he was asked by a reporter if he could soon be out the door since New York, which allowed Shonn Greene to leave as a free agent, has McKnight, Chris Ivory, Mike Goodson, Bilal Powell and John Griffin as running backs on the roster. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson, File)
L.G. Patterson/Associated Press

Ronald Gasser was sentenced to 30 years in prison Thursday for manslaughter in the 2016 shooting death of former NFL running back Joe McKnight.

According to TMZ Sports, the 56-year-old Gasser faced up to 40 years in prison for the crime.

The charge against Gasser was changed from second-degree murder to manslaughter by a Louisiana jury in January.

TMZ Sports added that Gasser's lawyer tried to get a new trial Tuesday based on the argument that Gasser acted in self-defense, but the appeal was rejected.

On Dec. 1, 2016, Gasser and McKnight were involved in a road-rage incident on the highway in Terrytown, Louisiana.

McKnight got out of his car and was shot three times by Gasser as he stood near Gasser's passenger-side window.

McKnight was 28 at the time of his death.

He enjoyed a standout collegiate career at USC before spending four seasons in the NFL with the New York Jets and Kansas City Chiefs as a running back and return man.

