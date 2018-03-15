NBA Draft 2018: Latest 1st-Round Order and Mock Predictions

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

The NBA's race to the bottom is fast, furious and almost uncomfortably transparent. (Or expensively transparent in Mark Cuban's case.)

Between a stacked 2018 draft class and lottery reform starting next season, bottom-feeders have ample incentive to tank. And they are completely embracing the process, with losing streaks of six (Phoenix Suns), eight (New York Knicks) and 18 (Memphis Grizzlies) games highlighting how many teams have taken their foot off the gas pedal.

Because the clubs are so tightly bunched, the draft order can change from one night to the next. But we'll run through the first round as things sit after Wednesday night's action, mocking all 30 picks and further spotlighting a few of the selections.

2018 NBA Mock Draft

1. Memphis Grizzlies: DeAndre Ayton (Arizona, C, Freshman)



2. Phoenix Suns: Luka Doncic (Slovenia, PG/SG, 1999)

3. Atlanta Hawks: Jaren Jackson Jr. (Michigan State, PF/C, Freshman)

4. Orlando Magic: Mohamed Bamba (Texas, C, Freshman)

5. Cleveland Cavaliers (via Brooklyn Nets): Marvin Bagley III (Duke, PF/C, Freshman)

6. Sacramento Kings: Michael Porter Jr. (Missouri, SF/PF, Freshman)

7. Dallas Mavericks: Wendell Carter Jr. (Duke, C, Freshman)

8. Chicago Bulls: Mikal Bridges (Villanova, SF, Junior)

9. New York Knicks: Trae Young (Oklahoma, PG, Freshman)

10. Charlotte Hornets: Miles Bridges (Michigan State, SF/PF, Sophomore)

11. Los Angeles Clippers (via Detroit Pistons): Collin Sexton (Alabama, PG, Freshman)

12. Philadelphia 76ers (via Los Angeles Lakers): Kevin Knox (Kentucky, SF/PF, Freshman)

13. Denver Nuggets: Dzanan Musa (Bosnia & Herzegovina, SG/SF, 1999)

14. San Antonio Spurs: Daniel Gafford (Arkansas, PF/C, Freshman)

15. Phoenix Suns (via Miami Heat): Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Kentucky, PG/SG, Freshman)

16. Phoenix Suns (via Milwaukee Bucks): Robert Williams (Texas A&M, C, Sophomore)

17. Philadelphia 76ers: Lonnie Walker IV (Miami, SG, Freshman)

18. Utah Jazz: Jontay Porter (Missouri, C, Freshman)

19. Los Angeles Clippers: Mitchell Robinson (USA, C, 1998)

20. Washington Wizards: Aaron Holiday (UCLA, PG, Junior)

21. Atlanta Hawks (via Minnesota Timberwolves): Zhaire Smith (Texas Tech, SF, Freshman)

22. Los Angeles Lakers (via Cleveland Cavaliers): Anfernee Simons (IMG Academy, PG, 1999)

23. Chicago Bulls (via New Orleans Pelicans): Bruce Brown Jr. (Miami, SG, Sophomore)

24. Minnesota Timberwolves (via Oklahoma City Thunder): Keita Bates-Diop (Ohio State, PF, Junior)

25. Indiana Pacers: Khyri Thomas (Creighton, SG, Junior)

26. Portland Trail Blazers: Chandler Hutchison (Boise State, SF, Senior)

27. Boston Celtics: Troy Brown (Oregon, SG/SF, Freshman)

28. Brooklyn Nets (via Toronto Raptors): De'Anthony Melton (USC, SG, Sophomore)

29. Golden State Warriors: Landry Shamet (Wichita State, PG/SG, Sophomore)

30. Atlanta Hawks (via Houston Rockets): Shake Milton (SMU, PG/SG, Junior)

DeAndre Ayton Bound for Bluff City?

Isaac Brekken/Associated Press

There's such a rich collection of talent at the top of this draft that it was hard to find a consensus No. 1 pick. Then, Arizona freshman phenom DeAndre Ayton went Super Saiyan down the stretch and cemented his status as the group's top prospect.

He's the rarest of athletic breeds—a 7'1", 250-pound punisher with length to protect the basket and an offensive arsenal spanning from the low post to the three-point line. He enters the NCAA tournament having scored at least 26 points and snared at least 14 rebounds in three of his last four outings.

"He's a monster," Hall of Famer Charles Barkley said, per TMZ. "He's the best college player I've seen in the last 20 years. He's unbelievable."

Ayton is too talented to pass up no matter who finishes with the first pick. If the Grizzlies get it—they've been getting stampeded on a near-nightly basis—they won't hesitate to grab Ayton and figure out what to do with Marc Gasol later.

Mohamed Bamba Becomes a Frank Vogel Favorite

Eric Gay/Associated Press

Imagine being a defensive-minded coach, overseeing the Association's fourth-worst defense and having a 19-year-old anchor fall into your lap at fourth overall.

This isn't even a real pick, and I'm still thrilled for Frank Vogel.

Mohamed Bamba has an impossibly long 7'9" wingspan stretching out from his 6'11" frame. He could enter the league tomorrow and have the longest wingspan and the fifth-largest standing reach, per ESPN Insider Mike Schmitz.

Bamba has made the most of that length, too, with per-40-minute averages of 13.8 rebounds and 4.8 blocks. That's more boards-per-40 than Anthony Davis grabbed at Kentucky (13.0) and more swats-per-40 than Joel Embiid tallied at Kansas (4.5).

Oh, and Bamba can defend away from the basket. And race down the floor for high-flying throwdowns. And every now and then, he makes you think he might one day offer three-point touch.

That's too tempting to overlook for an Orlando team that's been stuck in the mud with Nikola Vucevic and Bismack Biyombo manning the middle.

Michael Porter Jr. Gives Sacramento a Potential Star

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Michael Porter Jr. had a blink-and-you'll-miss-it regular season with the Missouri Tigers. He exited just two minutes into his college debut, wound up having back surgery and wasn't seen again until the SEC tournament.

He is, perhaps, the riskiest of the elite prospects, but he could also be the most rewarding. Just last August, we were wondering if Porter would even be challenged for the No. 1 spot.

He's a 6'10" scoring machine. He has length, fluidity, athleticism and an ability to light the lamp from all three levels. He can play (and hopefully defend) multiple positions, and he's shown flashes of potential as a playmaker and versatile defender.

Even if the Sacramento Kings feel they've found a budding franchise face in rookie De'Aaron Fox, they don't have anyone who remotely resembles a go-to scorer. Their top point-producer is 36-year-old Zach Randolph with a meager 14.9 points per game.

On a related note, only two teams have less efficient offenses than Sacramento's, and they've combined to lose 24 straight games.

"Porter could be a buy-low steal...and an ideal addition for a Kings franchise that desperately needs a potential No. 1 option to build around," Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman wrote.

Unless otherwise noted, statistics used courtesy of NBA.com and Sports-Reference.com.