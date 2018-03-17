Real Madrid vs. Girona: Team News, Preview, Live Stream, TV Info

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Real Madrid will be hoping to make it three successive wins in La Liga on Sunday, when they welcome Girona to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Zinedine Zidane's side have endured an inconsistent season domestically, but they have moved into third place in the table after a run of just one defeat in their past 10 league games.

However, Girona have already tasted victory over Los Blancos this season, and they have been La Liga's surprise package during their maiden season in the Spanish top flight.

Here's a look at how you can watch the game, followed by team news and a match preview.

Date: Sunday, March 18

Time: 7:45 p.m. (GMT) / 3:45 p.m. (ET)

TV: Sky Sports Football (UK), beIN Sports (U.S.)

Stream: Sky Go, NBC Sports, beIN Sports Connect, fubo.tv

Team News

Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric is a doubt for the game with a calf problem. Opta highlighted just why Madrid will be hoping the Croatia international is fit:

Defenders Sergio Ramos and Jesus Vallejo are also being monitored, per Marca's Santiago Siguero. Raphael Varane is expected to be fit after suffering a head injury against Eibar, per Marca (h/t Football Espana).

Girona are without goalkeeper Gorka Iraizoz and defenders Pedro Alcala and Carles Planas because of injury, according to Transfermarkt.

Preview

Real Madrid will be out for revenge against Girona after suffering an embarrassing 2-1 defeat to the Catalan minnows back in October 2017. Los Blancos have improved since that loss, and Cristiano Ronaldo's return to form has been key to their resurgence.

The 33-year-old has 17 goals and two assists in his past 10 outings in all competitions and will be looking to continue that form. Ronaldo hit a double against Eibar last time out, leading Zidane to lavish praise on his star man, as Goal shared:

Football writer Sid Lowe noted Ronaldo's upturn in form in detail:

Stopping Ronaldo will be key for Girona if they are get anything from Sunday's match. However, the visitors head into the game in good form, having won their past three league games.

Girona will once again look to top scorer Cristhian Stuani and attacking midfielder Portu to do the damage. Both players scored in the win over Real in October, and Stuani has five goals in his past five outings.

David Garrido at Sky Sports highlighted just how impressive Stuani's form has been:

Real Madrid will be favourites for victory, but Girona have already shown they can upset the odds this season and will be eyeing a famous double over the Spanish champions on their first visit to the Bernabeu.