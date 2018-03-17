Real Madrid vs. Girona: Team News, Preview, Live Stream, TV Info

Gill Clark@@gillclarkyFeatured Columnist IMarch 17, 2018

EIBAR, SPAIN - MARCH 10: Cristiano Ronaldo of Real Madrid during the La Liga Santander match between Eibar v Real Madrid at the Estadio Municipal de Ipurua on March 10, 2018 in Eibar Spain (Photo by David S. Bustamante/Soccrates/Getty Images)
Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Real Madrid will be hoping to make it three successive wins in La Liga on Sunday, when they welcome Girona to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Zinedine Zidane's side have endured an inconsistent season domestically, but they have moved into third place in the table after a run of just one defeat in their past 10 league games.

However, Girona have already tasted victory over Los Blancos this season, and they have been La Liga's surprise package during their maiden season in the Spanish top flight.

Here's a look at how you can watch the game, followed by team news and a match preview.

             

Date: Sunday, March 18

Time: 7:45 p.m. (GMT) / 3:45 p.m. (ET)

TV: Sky Sports Football (UK), beIN Sports (U.S.)

StreamSky GoNBC SportsbeIN Sports Connectfubo.tv

               

Team News

Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric is a doubt for the game with a calf problem. Opta highlighted just why Madrid will be hoping the Croatia international is fit: 

Defenders Sergio Ramos and Jesus Vallejo are also being monitored, per Marca's Santiago Siguero. Raphael Varane is expected to be fit after suffering a head injury against Eibar, per Marca (h/t Football Espana).

Girona are without goalkeeper Gorka Iraizoz and defenders Pedro Alcala and Carles Planas because of injury, according to Transfermarkt

    

Preview

Real Madrid will be out for revenge against Girona after suffering an embarrassing 2-1 defeat to the Catalan minnows back in October 2017. Los Blancos have improved since that loss, and Cristiano Ronaldo's return to form has been key to their resurgence.

The 33-year-old has 17 goals and two assists in his past 10 outings in all competitions and will be looking to continue that form. Ronaldo hit a double against Eibar last time out, leading Zidane to lavish praise on his star man, as Goal shared:

Football writer Sid Lowe noted Ronaldo's upturn in form in detail:

Stopping Ronaldo will be key for Girona if they are get anything from Sunday's match. However, the visitors head into the game in good form, having won their past three league games.

Girona will once again look to top scorer Cristhian Stuani and attacking midfielder Portu to do the damage. Both players scored in the win over Real in October, and Stuani has five goals in his past five outings.

David Garrido at Sky Sports highlighted just how impressive Stuani's form has been:

Real Madrid will be favourites for victory, but Girona have already shown they can upset the odds this season and will be eyeing a famous double over the Spanish champions on their first visit to the Bernabeu.

Related

    Zidane Has His Full Squad Ready to Face Girona

    Real Madrid logo
    Real Madrid

    Zidane Has His Full Squad Ready to Face Girona

    Patricia Terroba
    via MARCA in English

    Ancelotti: Madrid, Barca Are Favourites Because of Ronaldo & Messi

    Real Madrid logo
    Real Madrid

    Ancelotti: Madrid, Barca Are Favourites Because of Ronaldo & Messi

    EFE
    via sport

    Mourinho: Many Sevilla Players Would Get in United Team

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Mourinho: Many Sevilla Players Would Get in United Team

    Ian Watson
    via Football365

    'Idiots', 'Idealists', 'Dictionary of Life' — Mourinho Part II 🎥

    World Football logo
    World Football

    'Idiots', 'Idealists', 'Dictionary of Life' — Mourinho Part II 🎥

    BBC Sport
    via BBC Sport