Danny Ainge: Gordon Hayward Had Setback in Rehab for Leg Injury

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistMarch 15, 2018

Boston Celtics' Gordon Hayward takes questions from members of the media during a news conference, Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017 at the Celtics' training facility in Waltham, Mass. Hayward broke his left ankle Oct. 17, 2017, while playing in Cleveland against the Cavaliers. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Steven Senne/Associated Press

Boston Celtics general manager Danny Ainge revealed forward Gordon Hayward suffered a setback a month-and-a-half ago because he was pushing too hard in his rehabilitation. 

"We were progressing a little too fast, we thought," Ainge said on 98.5 The Sports Hub's Toucher and Rich Show (h/t Ben Rohrbach of Yahoo Sports).

Ainge also said Hayward has still not returned to the court, but the team is "excited about his progress." The 2017 All-Star selection is out for the season after suffering a fractured tibia and dislocated ankle in the opening-night loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers

        

