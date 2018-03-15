Danny Ainge: Gordon Hayward Had Setback in Rehab for Leg Injury

Steven Senne/Associated Press

Boston Celtics general manager Danny Ainge revealed forward Gordon Hayward suffered a setback a month-and-a-half ago because he was pushing too hard in his rehabilitation.

"We were progressing a little too fast, we thought," Ainge said on 98.5 The Sports Hub's Toucher and Rich Show (h/t Ben Rohrbach of Yahoo Sports).

Ainge also said Hayward has still not returned to the court, but the team is "excited about his progress." The 2017 All-Star selection is out for the season after suffering a fractured tibia and dislocated ankle in the opening-night loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

