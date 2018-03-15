Clyde Drexler Named BIG3 Commissioner, Replaces Roger Mason Jr.

Jesse Grant/Getty Images

Basketball Hall of Famer Clyde Drexler has signed a three-year contract to become the BIG3's commissioner, the league announced in a statement Thursday.

"Clyde is a consummate professional, revered businessman and indisputably one of the greatest players to ever play the game of basketball," said league co-founders and co-CEOs Jeff Kwatinetz and Ice Cube. "We were thrilled to have his early support as a coach for our inaugural season, and couldn’t be more pleased to welcome him to the executive team as BIG3 commissioner."

Drexler was the coach of the BIG3's Power during its inaugural season in 2017. He will also be joining the league's board of directors, which is comprised of Kwatinetz, Ice Cube and former NFL executive Amy Trask.

Drexler said:



"I wholeheartedly believe in what Ice Cube and Jeff have brought to life with the BIG3. The level of play and the professionalism I witnessed last season far exceeded anything that many of us involved ever imagined. I am proud to assume the role of BIG3 Commissioner and look forward to working closely with Ice Cube and Jeff as we continue to build off of the momentum established in our first season."

Roger Mason Jr. served as the BIG3's commissioner during its inaugural season. The BIG3 fired Mason earlier this month amid claims of corruption. The issue arose from Mason's relationship with two Saudi investors that did not pay the BIG3 millions of promised dollars, per TMZ Sports.

Mason retaliated by denying the charges and making claims of racism against Kwatinetz.

"I am disappointed at the conduct of Ice Cube and other executives of BIG3 in leveling these desperate manufactured claims against me," Mason said, per Des Bieler and Rick Maese of the Washington Post, adding Kwatinetz "has been engaged in a malicious, defamatory campaign of disparaging me in an attempt to prevent me from the performance of contractual duties and responsibilities."

Former NBA players Chauncey Billups, Jermaine O'Neal, Corey Maggette and Jerome Williams as well as lawyer Mark Geragos will be joining the board of directors and observers.

The BIG3 has been ramping up its public presence of late, including the announcement of its 2018 schedule. The three-on-three league, largely comprised of legends and other former NBA players, is set to air on Fox Sports 1 live after being on tape delay last year.

Its schedule will include stops in Houston, Chicago, Oakland, Detroit, Miami, Toronto, Boston and Atlanta before the playoffs are held in Dallas and Brooklyn, New York.