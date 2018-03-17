Every NFL Division's Biggest Winner Through Early Free Agency

0 of 8

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

Free-agent signings provide hope. Nothing is more important in a league that stresses parity and feeds off the notion of "any given Sunday."

Winning the offseason is only important if a team can translate its transactions into regular-season victories. Otherwise, the process is pointless.

Some will succeed in this endeavor. Others will fail. But every team is looking for opportunities to improve its roster through free agency.

A year ago, the Jacksonville Jaguars signed Calais Campbell to a four-year, $60 million contract. Campbell provided the best season of his career and helped mold the Jaguars into Super Bowl contenders. The opposite happened after the Cleveland Browns made Kevin Zeitler the league's high-paid guard (at the time). Zeitler's play didn't amount to much on a 0-16 roster featuring an unprepared rookie quarterback.

Excitement builds around squads that make the biggest free-agent splashes, because it's a sign they're not willing to accept previous standings.

Those squads in need of the most improvement often use free agency as a buoy to plug numerous holes before the draft arrives. These organizations tend to be the biggest winners in free agency, because they accomplish the most in a short amount of time.

As English poet Alfred Lord Tennyson wrote, "Hope smiles from the threshold of the year to come, whispering 'it will be happier.'"