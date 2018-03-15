Kirk Cousins, Wife Julie Had Dinner with Vikings Brass Before Contract Signing

Omar Vega/Associated Press

Kirk Cousins, who is expected to sign a three-year contract in Minnesota this week, sat down for a dinner with multiple members of the Vikings brass and roster Wednesday night.

According to Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com, Cousins and his wife Julie dined with Vikings owner Mark Wilf, general manager Rick Spielman, head coach Mike Zimmer, offensive coordinator John DeFilippo, quarterbacks coach Kevin Stefanski, tight end Kyle Rudolph and wide receiver Adam Thielen.

Spielman said the two sides are expected to formally sign a contract Thursday before holding an introductory press conference.

"[He] wanted to know what we're about as an organization," Spielman said. "It's real important from our ownership group, just how family-based we are. So, we had some of the players and their wives, coaches and their wives, just to get a feel for everything.

"We had him at the Senior Bowl when he came out at the Senior Bowl, and Kevin Stefanski was an assistant back then, got to know him a little bit then, but to spend some time with him, not talk anything about football, just about family and what our organization is about and what's important to him and just to get to know each other, I think was what tonight was about."

Cousins said he and his wife are "thrilled" to be in Minnesota, which came within a game of reaching the Super Bowl in 2017. He spent his first six NFL seasons in Washington, becoming the primary starter for the last three seasons while setting nearly every single-season franchise passing record.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Cousins' three-year deal will be worth $84 million fully guaranteed.