Danry Vasquez, Girlfriend Got Engaged After Arrest for Stadium Assault

Rich Schultz/Getty Images

Danry Vasquez, who was released by the Houston Astros organization in 2016 after assaulting his then-girlfriend, is now engaged to the woman he was shown on tape striking multiple times.

TMZ Sports reported the news and received a statement from Vasquez's attorney. The couple got engaged last November.

"I recall conversations about the extreme stress he was under and the pressures to perform that he was young," the attorney said. "Came to USA at a young age with no parents (accompanying him) and no guidance ... just his dreams. She never excused his behavior, just loved him enough to believe they could move forward."

Security footage released by TMZ shows Vasquez repeatedly slapping his then-girlfriend as they made their way down a stadium stairwell. He hit her multiple times before leaving through a door and returning, escorting her down the stairs and striking her with full force in the face, causing her to fall to the ground.

The Astros released Vasquez when he was initially arrested on domestic violence charges in 2016. The charge was later dropped after Vasquez agreed to a plea deal with prosecutors.

The Lancaster Barnstormers of the Atlantic League, who signed Vasquez for the 2018 season, released him after the video surfaced.