David De Gea Reportedly Considering Future at Manchester United After UCL Exit

Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea is weighing up his future at Old Trafford after the club fell out of the UEFA Champions League, with Real Madrid once again linked as strong suitors for his signature.

The Red Devils were handed their Champions League marching orders after losing 2-1 at home to Sevilla on Tuesday. Citing Madrid-based newspaper Marca, Football Espana said he's "growing restless" in his current setting.

United won the UEFA Europa League last season—Europe's second-tier competition—but this marks the second time in three seasons the club have failed to make it past the Champions League's last 16.

Marca reported De Gea's contract situation gives Real hope of sealing a swoop this summer—his deal expires in the summer of 2019—as the Spaniard continues to dominate as the Premier League's top stopper:

This summer's recruitment drive will take some planning in Madrid, however, and Marca also said a De Gea deal will only be likely if Los Blancos fail in what would have to be another world-record move to sign Neymar.

The Spanish daily suggested De Gea could require an outlay of €100 million (£88.7 million) to lure to the capital, while Manu Sainz reported for AS that Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar would cost €400 million (£354.7 million).

De Gea is seen as Real's "ideal goalkeeper," according to Marca. He has already impressed at Atletico Madrid in his youth, and United's struggle for silverware may inevitably lead him to wonder if the grass is greener elsewhere.

However, commentator Juan Arango recently said that in spite of recent mistakes from the Premier League's best 'keepers, Real already have an elite presence in Costa Rica international Keylor Navas:

Los Blancos have won back-to-back Champions League crowns with Navas between the posts, as well as clinching a European and domestic double last season.

However, blogger Liam Canning echoed the sentiment of some United supporters and wondered if De Gea can do better than the prospects available to him in Manchester right now:

Sevilla won three successive Europa League titles prior to United's victory last term and are respectable opponents, but numerous Red Devils players are bound to feel some embarrassment at being ousted from the Champions League by them.

That departure from Europe's premier tournament won't help convince potential star arrivals or the club's current cast that United is the place for them to win accolades, with De Gea's patience seemingly wearing thin.