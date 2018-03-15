NJPW New Japan Cup 2018 Results: Semifinal Matchups Set After Round 2

7 of 7

Zack Sabre Jr. scored the upset of the tournament thus far when he defeated Tetsuya Naito in the first round. Thursday, he battled Kota Ibushi in the quarterfinals. Ibushi had never lost in the New Japan Cup entering the night's main event.

Chain wrestling defined the early minutes of the match before Sabre grabbed hold of Ibushi's right leg and worked it over, targeting it in an attempt to take away both strikes and speed, not to mention his base.

Ibushi was able to deliver a standing moonsault moments later, but Sabre regained control, continuing his joint manipulation to great success. He trapped Ibushi in a submission, wrapping his own arms around his neck like a boa constrictor, sucking the life out of the popular star.

A backflip kick by Ibushi created some separation that allowed him to recover. A powerbomb attempt was countered into the triangle choke by Sabre. Ibushi found the strength, though, to counter into a powerbomb.

Counter-wrestling dominated at one point, each man reversing pinfall attempts before striking took over. Sabre and Ibushi exchanged hard rights and lefts until Ibushi flattened his opponent with a sickening lariat that likely would have ended the match if he could have capitalized.

Ibushi answered a few insulting slaps to the face with a chop to the chest that knocked Sabre off his feet. The babyface attempted to end it with a moonsault, but Sabre trapped him in the triangle choke for the second time.

Ibushi again tried to counter with a powerbomb, but Sabre countered into a submission. Ibushi would find himself trapped in a seemingly inescapable submission, his arms trapped behind him and his face shoved hard into the mat.

Ibushi refused to submit to the point that the official stopped the match, awarding the victory to Sabre.

Result

Sabre Jr. defeated Ibushi

Grade

A

Analysis

The main event of Thursday's show was a masterclass in drama through mat wrestling.

Everything Ibushi attempted was either neutralized or countered by Sabre, who was brilliant as he slithered his way out of and into submissions like a calculating snake. He was superb as he outwrestled and outclassed one of the best in the world en route to a spot in the semifinals.

There will be some left heartbroken over Ibushi's early exit, but given his ongoing story with Kenny Omega and their reunion as The Golden Lovers, he will be just fine, if not in a higher-profile position than he would have been had he won the New Japan Cup.

In a backstage interview after the match, Sabre balked at the idea he was the dark horse.

Following a hard-fought but convincing win, his days as the dark horse should be a thing of the past.