Barcelona Worry as Sergio Busquets Suffers Suspected Hairline Fracture

LLUIS GENE/Getty Images

Barcelona midfielder Sergio Busquets suffered a suspected hairline fracture on his right foot against Chelsea in the UEFA Champions League round-of-16 second leg at the Camp Nou on Wednesday, per Marca.

The 29-year-old was withdrawn in the 61st minute of Barca's 3-0 win, and it has emerged his injury could be a fracture—although it is not expected to be too serious. Busquets will have further tests on Thursday evening to confirm the extent of the injury, which was picked up during a clash with Olivier Giroud.

Busquets, who has featured in 25 matches in La Liga this season, has not missed a game through injury since a sprained ankle kept him out of four Barcelona fixtures in early 2017. It is not yet known how many games the midfielder will miss, although fans will be hopeful of good news given Barcelona's congested schedule list over the coming months.

The Champions League quarter-finals begin on April 3, but Barcelona won't find out who they will play until Friday, when the draw is made.

Manuel Queimadelos Alonso/Getty Images

Barcelona sealed their place in the last eight with a comprehensive victory against the Premier League titleholders. Two goals from Lionel Messi, who also set up Ousmane Dembele's first goal for the club, fired Barca into the quarter-finals for the 10th consecutive season.

But before they play another Champions League match, Busquets had been expected to play for Spain in their upcoming friendlies against Germany and Argentina at the end of March. The 2010 FIFA World Cup winners drew Portugal, Iran and Morocco in the group stage of this summer's tournament. It would come as a major blow to national coach Julen Lopetegui should he lose Busquets for these crucial warm-up matches.

However, the hairline fracture report is just an early prognosis, with more details due to be revealed after Thursday's examinations.