Gennaro Gattuso Praises Arsenal's Jack Wilshere Amid AC Milan Transfer Talk

Luca Bruno/Associated Press

AC Milan manager Gennaro Gattuso has heaped praise on Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere amid mounting speculation that the Serie A giants are interested in securing his services, per the Press Association (via the Daily Mail).

"I don't know how it is going to end up with his contract, but I have always admired his qualities," Gattuso said ahead of their Europa League match against Arsenal on Thursday evening. "He is a very different sort of player—he has got the personality of English football but with the qualities of a Spanish player. Two different cultures and I like him a lot."



Per Neil Fissler and Mikael McKenzie for the Express, AC Milan are reportedly ready to offer a contract to Wilshere, who, with less than six months remaining on his Arsenal deal, is free to speak to foreign clubs. Consequently Gattuso's willingness to open up on Wilshere is intriguingly timed.

"I think he can play in any league," Gattuso added. "He may not be super-fast, but he has got great skills and is super-tactical. He has good ball circulation—when he gets the ball he knows exactly where to send it. He knows exactly the right pace and can change the pace of the game. He can play central midfield or a little bit further up."

Antonio Calanni/Associated Press

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger recently revealed that Wilshere is "no closer" to signing a new deal at the Emirates despite an offer—reducing his current salary by 20 per cent to £90,000-per-week—reportedly being on the table, per Sam Dean for the Daily Telegraph.

Wilshere has already featured in 30 matches in all competitions this season for Arsenal, meaning he is on course for his most prolific campaign at the club since 2010-11, and is increasingly playing a key role in the first team. He was deployed as a No. 10 in the Europa League first-leg 2-0 victory over AC Milan at the San Siro, a position in which he flourished.

This is only likely to further attract interest from Italian clubs, with Juventus and Sampdoria also reportedly looking to bring Wilshere to Serie A, per Fissler and McKenzie.

For now, it remains unclear whether the 26-year-old will remain an Arsenal player. Another strong showing on Thursday evening when AC Milan visit the Emirates would only endear him further to the Milan manager.