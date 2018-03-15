Senior Manchester United Figures Reportedly Doubt Jose Mourinho, PSG 'Lurking'

Clive Mason/Getty Images

Senior figures at Manchester United are reportedly questioning whether Jose Mourinho is the right man to lead the club as rumours of Paris Saint-Germain's interest in the manager gather some momentum.

The Daily Mail's Chris Wheeler reported United's executive vice-chairman, Ed Woodward, continues to give Mourinho his "total support," but other members of the board have already grown weary of the boss' tactics.

The Red Devils were knocked out of the UEFA Champions League round of 16 on Tuesday after they followed a goalless first-leg draw at Sevilla up with a 2-1 defeat at home to the Spanish outfit.

Tuesday's second-leg performance at Old Trafford was poor. BBC Sport's Shamoon Hafez quoted a source provided by Wheeler:

The Red Devils are second in the Premier League but are set to see rivals Manchester City win the crown by a large margin, with 16 points between the two. Saturday's FA Cup quarter-final against Brighton & Hove Albion represents their last route to silverware this term after winning the UEFA Europa League and League Cup last season.

United's spending is said to be at the heart of reports linking Mourinho with a possible move to PSG. The Mirror's David McDonnell wrote the manager wants more freedom to spend in the transfer window despite splashing a little less than £300 million since arriving at the club in 2016.

The club is said to feel Mourinho should have done better with the funds awarded to him thus far, and any notion of a rift could attract the attention of PSG, whom McDonnell said are "expected to sack" incumbent Unai Emery this summer.

Greg Johnson of Football.London suggested calls for Mourinho's axing are a knee-jerk reaction to United's European exit, however, and hinted it could be the board that's in need of change:

Fans knew prior to Mourinho's arrival at the club what his preferred style of football was, having shown a preference toward tighter tactics that have, in the past, led to consistency in challenging for major silverware.

But the gap separating that kind of approach from the football of Pep Guardiola's City side is vast, and Mourinho's commentary off the pitch also hasn't helped his status among fans of late:

It's said in Wheeler's report that his confrontational manner and getting involved in rivalries with other managers hasn't gone down well with some of "the more conservative element" of United's board.

Mourinho recently extended his contract at Old Trafford until 2020, but PSG would be capable of bailing him out of that deal should a parting of the ways work out best for all parties at the end of this season.